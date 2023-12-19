Here are GameStop Canada’s Boxing Day 2023 deals

GameStop Canada has revealed its full flyer for Boxing Day 2023.

Admittedly, the deals are not nearly as good as what was offered last month for Black Friday, but here are some of the most notable that we picked out:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

EA FC 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

God of War Ragnarök (PS4/PS5) — $39.99/$49.99 (regularly $79.99/$89.99)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch) — $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

NBA 2K24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

NHL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle — $649.99 (includes $90 MW3 game at no additional cost)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

UFC 5 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle (includes three months of Game Pass Ultimate) — $299 (regularly $379.99)

Xbox Series X — save up to $150

Note that some of the deals have already begun, while others kick off on different dates. The full flyer can be found here.

Image credit: Square Enix