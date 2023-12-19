Fubo now offers NBA TV with its Premium Plan in Canada

Fubo secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the English Premiere League in Canada earlier this year. Now, the streaming platform has partnered with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) to launch NBA TV in Canada, making it the first time NBA TV Canada is available on a live TV streaming platform.

The channel offers extensive basketball coverage, including pre-events, game coverage and post-event broadcasts, available in Fubo’s Premium channel plan, expanding the platform’s content offering.

The channel is available as part of Fubo’s Premium subscription plan. The plan features access to 83 channels, including Premier League in 4K, Global TV, HGTV, Disney Channel, Treehouse, Cartoon Network and more. Additionally, it offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR to save games and shows. It’s available in monthly, quarterly and annual plans.

Fubo is accessible on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Android, iOS, Chromecast and on Mac/PCs.

The Premium plan costs $39.99 per month with the monthly plan, $34.99 per month with the quarterly plan, or $31.67 per month with the annual plan.

Check out the plans here.