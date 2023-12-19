Early prototype of Apple’s failed AirPower charger burns and melts devices

This early AirPower prototype leak likely indicates why Apple abandoned the charging pad project.

Apple leaker ‘Kosutami‘ recently got their hands on an early version of Apple’s AirPower charging mat. This particular prototype features 15 charging coils instead of the 22 coils later versions offered, resulting in more space between each coil. This version of the AirPower also features a black shell instead of the white design Apple showed off in marketing material, offering a closer look at its internals.

What’s unique about this prototype is that it actually works and includes real firmware. Kostami was able to charge several devices simultaneously on the pad when they were aligned correctly. However, when not placed perfectly, the AirPower gets extremely hot and can leave burn marks on devices or even melt them.

Beyond being dangerous, this defeats the purpose of the AirPower altogether since its key selling feature is that it allows you to drop devices wherever you want and still have them charge. Apple later increased the number of coils featured in the AirPower to tackle the overheating issue, but the greater coil density didn’t solve the problem.

Apple officially cancelled its AirPower charging mat in March 2019 after revealing it alongside the iPhone X in 2017, stating that it experienced difficulties getting the charger to meet its high standards. Since its cancellation, companies like Nomad have picked up the mantle of charge-any-device-anywhere with the Base Station Pro and its FreePower technology.

At one point, rumours surfaced that Apple might still be working on an AirPower-like device, but the release of its MagSafe charging standard several years ago quashed those reports, and with the tech giant now part of the consortium behind Qi 2, it’s likely we’ll never see an AirPower-like charging pad.

Source: @KosutamiSan Via: MacRumors