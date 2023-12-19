New on CBC Gem: January 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in January.

January 1st

Grand Designs Australia: Season 10 (B)

Booksmart

January 3rd

Younger: Season 4

January 5th

DI Ray

Scarborough

January 6th

Dino Ranch: Season 3

January 7th

Satan Wants You

January 10th

Escape To The Country: Season 30 (A1)

January 12th

Summer Love

January 17th

Colin From Accounts

January 19th

Menteur (Compulsive Liar)

January 21st

The Man Who Stole Einstein’s Brain

January 24th

In Limbo

January 26th

Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan

January 28th

Coven

January 30th

For the Culture with Amanda Parris

Coming In February