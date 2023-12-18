Virgin Plus reportedly offering some existing customers $39.99/60GB 5G plan

Bell’s Virgin Plus is reportedly offering some existing customers special plan deals, including a $39.99/mo 60GB 5G plan.

RedFlagDeals (RFD) spotted the offers listed in the Virgin app. There were other offers as well, including a $67/90GB 5G plan. Some RFD users replied with other offers they had received. We’ve compiled a list of all the offers floating around below:

$39.99/mo 60GB 5G with unlimited data (throttled speeds after data cap)

$67/mo 90GB 5G with unlimited data (throttled speeds after data cap)

$45/mo 70GB unlimited

$59.99/mo 65GB

$50/mo 80GB

$55/mo 90GB

$60/mo 100GB

Naturally, your mileage may vary with this one. Various Virgin customers chimed in on RFD with a variety of different offers, ranging from excellent to not that great. There were even some customers who claimed they signed up with Virgin last month during Black Friday and received one of these offers.

Still, if you’re a Virgin customer, it’s definitely worth checking out your account to see if you received any offers.

