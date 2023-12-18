Staples launches its Boxing Day deals

Staples has launched its Boxing Day deals, offering discounts on several devices, including Samsung’s FE line of devices, Logitech accessories and laptops (including pretty decent deals on a few gaming offers).

Below are Staples’ top offers:

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $139.99 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $499.99 (save $100)

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10.61-inch MediaTek Helio G80 Tablet – 4GB RAM – 64GB eMCP: $259 (save $60)

Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming Headset: $49.99 (save $30)

Logitech MK540 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: $49.99 (save $30)

Logitech Mk850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: $99.99 (save $20)

Logitech G502 Hero Wireless Gaming Mouse: $119.99 (save $80)

Logitech G713 LightSync RGB Wired Gaming Keyboard: $189.99 (save $40)

Lenovo Tab M9 9-Inch HD Tablet: $129.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $489.99 (save $100)

Asus RT-AX57 AX3000 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router: $99.99 (save $80)

Asus 15.6-inch Laptop — AMD R7-5800H — 512GB SSD — 8GB RAM: $549 (save $350)

Google Nest Hub (2nd-Gen): $79.99 (save $50)

Gigabyte G5 FHD 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — Intel Core I5-12450h — 512 GB SSD — 16 GB RAM — GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: $849.99 (save $450)

You can find all of Staple’s offers on its website here.

Image credit: Shutterstock