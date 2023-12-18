Qualcomm claims its Snapdragon X Elite outperforms Apple’s M3

Qualcomm is making some bold claims about the performance of its recently announced Snapdragon X Elite chip for PCs. Specifically, Qualcomm claims the chip is 21 percent faster than Apple’s M3 chip.

The chip maker unveiled the Snapdragon X Elite back in October. The X Elite is a custom-integrated Qualcomm Oryon CPU that, at the time, the company said could deliver two times faster CPU performance than the competition. Since then, the ‘competition’ has shifted, with Apple launching its M3 chips at the end of October.

Now, according to Digital Trends, Qualcomm claims the X Elite can beat the M3, too. The publication got to check out some demos, including a “dummy unit” running the Snapdragon X Elite, and reports that Qualcomm compared the X Elite and M3 and found the X Elite outperformed the M3 in single-core performance — though Digital Trends doesn’t say by how much. The X Elite also reportedly was 21 percent faster than the M3 in multi-core performance.

It’s quite a big claim, and it will be interesting to see if that holds up in real-world testing. Of course, Qualcomm also noted that experiences will differ between the chips thanks to the overlying software (Windows versus macOS for the M3).

A more notable comparison would be between the X Elite and Intel’s recently announced Core Ultra chips. Intel’s new chips supposedly bring significant improvements to efficiency and performance, but I’d love to see how those chips compare with Qualcomm’s supposedly performant and efficient X Elite. Moreover, both X Elite and Core Ultra introduce AI capabilities, so it’ll be interesting to see how those stack up.

However, Qualcomm says it hasn’t had a chance to compare the new Core Ultra chips to the X Elite yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Image credit: Qualcomm

Source: Digital Trends