New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2024

Check out what's coming to Paramount+ this January

Dean Daley
Dec 18, 20237:01 PM EST 0 comments

Paramount has revealed everything coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in January.

Highlights include Dexter: New BloodSexy Beast, Baywatch and the 15th season of Criminal Minds.

See below for the full list of new content:

January 1st

  • The Changemakers: Season 1

January 3rd

  • Hochelaga Land of Souls
  • Scarborough

January 5th

FBI True: Season 4

January 9th

  • Criminal Minds: Season 15
  • Flight
  • Rhymes for Young Ghouls

January 10th

  • Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia

January 12th

  • Self Reliance
  • Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship: Season 2

January 16th

  • June
  • Baby Shark’s Big Show
  • Baywatch
  • The Lesser Blessed

January 19th

  • The Woman in the Wall
  • Lucky!
  • Shortcomings
  • Twin Peaks
  • Twin Peaks: The Return

January 23rd

  • Airplane
  • Blue’s Clues & You

January 25th

  • Sexy Beast — Paramount+ Original

January 26th

  • 13 Hours: The Secret of Benghazi
  • The Lebanese Burger Movie

January 30th

  • Dexter: New Blood

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Earlier this week, Paramount also confirmed that a ‘Premium’ membership is coming to the service in Canada in November.

Image credit: Showtime

