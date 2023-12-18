fbpx
Nothing Phone 2a rumoured to feature 120Hz panel and 50-megapixel camera setup

The handset is also poised to sport 8GB of RAM

Dean Daley
Dec 18, 20237:13 PM EST 0 comments

The Nothing Phone 2 is an upgrade over its predecessor and offers a premium build and better internals. However, the Nothing Phone 2 will have a budget variant.

According to well-known leaker Yogesh Brar, the Nothing Phone 2a will sport a 120Hz refresh rate panel, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 50-megapixel dual camera setup, comes with Nothing 2.5, Android 14, and offer a new glyph and back design.

Brar also says the Nothing Phone 2a will launch at the Mobile World Congress next year from February 26th to 29th and cost $400 USD ($535 CAD).

Source: Yogesh Brar

