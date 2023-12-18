The Mobile Shop is offering PC Points with device purchases for Boxing Day

The Mobile Shop is currently running a holiday season Boxing Day PC Optimum Points promotion on new devices, with up to 250,000 points available on select purchases.
Your carrier choice determines the amount of points you get. The promotion is valid until January 3rd, 2023.
Check out some of the offers below:
iPhone 14
- Bell: $0 upfront, $22.38/mo, get 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $22.38/mo, get 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $20/mo, get 200,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 14 Pro
- Bell: $0 upfront, $29.81/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $31.04/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $4.81/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $283 upfront, $33/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 15
- Bell: $0 upfront, $23.38/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $23.38/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $22.54/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
Pixel 8
- Bell: $0 upfront, $1/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Freedom: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
Pixel 7
- Bell: $0 upfront, $1/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 150,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $1/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 150,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $0/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points
Galaxy S23
- Bell: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $2/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $20/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $19.99/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
Find all the PC Optimum points promotions here.
- Source: The Mobile Shop