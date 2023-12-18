Lumsden one of eight communities to benefit from SakTel’s infiNET service

SaskTel’s infiNET service will soon make its way to the Saskatchewan communities of Canora, Carlyle, Carrot River, Fort Qu’Appelle, Hudson Bay, Kamsack, Lumsden and Watrous.

The expansion is part of SaskTel’s $200 million Rural Fibre Initiative, a project that will bring internet services to more than 130 rural communities across the province.

SaskTel’s infiNET service runs through its fibre optic network and delivers speeds close to 1Gbps.

The eight communities are expected to be fibre-ready by mid-January, joining several other communities that are planned to benefit.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are firmly committed to ensuring our customers across the province have access to the communication solutions they need to compete and succeed in the modern world,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s CEO, said in a press release.

Image credit: Town of Lumsden

Source: SaskTel