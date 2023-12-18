Google’s Pixel Tablet with speaker charging dock drops to $549

A fresh new deal has arrived on Amazon Canada: Google’s Pixel Tablet with speaker charging dock.

The price for the 128GB model drops 21 percent to $549, while the 256GB model falls by 19 percent to $649.

The 10.95-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution tablet has a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports USI 2.0 stylus pens. The Pixel Tablet runs on Android and is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip. This comes with a charging speaker dock, which makes it a decent choice for music and video streaming.

It also doubles as a smart home control center, allowing you to say “Hey Google” for hands-free assistance and to control your connected and compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and view cameras from the lock screen.

