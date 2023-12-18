Federal government to announce 2035 EV sales mandate: report

Ottawa will soon announce measures to ensure all new vehicles in Canada by 2035 have zero emissions.
The Toronto Star reports the government’s new regulations will be called the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard and the move will partially tackle long wait times for Canadians looking to acquire an electric vehicle (EV).
“This is helping to solve one of the greatest barriers to EVs uptake: that wait times are too long,” a government official told the publication.
According to Statistics Canada, only one in eight new vehicles sold in Canada are electric or hybrid. When it comes time for delivery, Canadians are often left waiting a year or more, The Toronto Star reports.
“We are making sure that supply is going toward Canadian markets, because one of the issues with EVs is that we’re competing against other markets where the actual EVs are being shipped to,” the government official said.
CBC News reports the regulations will focus on automakers and not dealerships. The government will release details on Tuesday.
The regulation will see zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) represent 20 percent of new car sales in 2026. This figure will increase to 60 percent by 2030. By 2035, it’ll be 100 percent.
