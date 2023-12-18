Save up to $300 on Dyson vacuums, hair tools and air purifiers this Boxing Day

If you’re looking for a great deal on Dyson products, you won’t want to miss the company’s Boxing Day promotion.

The company has its powerful vacuums, hair tools, and smart air purifiers on sale. Additionally, during the sale, the company is also offering free two-day shipping.

Check out some of the promotions below:

Vacuums

Dyson V8 Origin: $349.99 (regularly $549.99)

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: $799.99 (regularly $999.99)

Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute: $899.99 (regularly $1,199.99)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute: $749.99 (regularly $899.99)

Dyson V11: $649.99 (regularly $799.99)

Find all Dyson vacuum deals here.

Hair care

Special holiday edition Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer Complete Long (Blue Blush): $649.99 (regularly $799.99)

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Prussian Blue/Copper): $479.99 (regularly $579.99)

Dyson Airstrait straightener (Prussian Blue/Copper): $599.99 (regularly $699.99)

Dyson Corrale straightener (Fuchsia/Bright Nickel): $549.99 (regularly $649.99)

Find all Dyson hair care deals here.

Air treatment

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP04 (Prussian Blue/Gold): $1,199.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde PH04 (White/Gold): $949.99 (regularly $1,199.99)

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 (Black/Nickel): $679.99 (regularly $899.99)

Dyson Cool tower fan AM07 (White/Silver): $324.99 (regularly $499.99)

Find all Dyson air treatment deals here.

Image credit: Dyson

