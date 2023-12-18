Canadian Digital Service leaving X because platform ‘does not align’ with department’s values

The Canadian Digital Service (CDS) is leaving X.

The federal department is responsible for helping other government departments improve user experience and support service priorities.

“Farewell, X Fam! After thoughtful consideration, CDS will decommission this Twitter account on January 18,” the department wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the department’s website, “hundreds of public servants,” including those from Health Canada, have used the department’s services.

The department implemented the COVID Alert app during the pandemic. Ottawa decommissioned the app in June 2022.

“The decision was based on metrics regarding overall engagement, benefit, and access to our target audience, which is the Canadian public service,” CDS told MobileSyrup.

According to iPhone in Canada, the departure also partially concerns how X is currently being run. The current climate “does not align with CDS values,” the department told the publication.

While senior leadership made the decision, the department’s decision to leave X was not under orders from the federal government.

Canadians can stay in touch with the department through several other means, including LinkedIn.

