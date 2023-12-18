Call of Duty, Mario top Canada’s best-selling games list in November 2023

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (formerly NPD) have revealed the best-selling games in Canada in November.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) NHL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch) Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Madden NFL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) UFC 5 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S)

It should be noted that digital sales of Nintendo Switch games are excluded, so Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG likely would have placed higher if those were counted. Additionally, three of these 10 games were all developed by Canada’s own EA Vancouver: NHL 24, EA Sports FC 24 and UFC 5. Ubisoft Montreal also assisted in the development of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which was primarily made at Ubisoft Bordeaux. Finally, Quebec City-based Beenox worked on the PC version of Modern Warfare 3.

For context, here are November’s top 10 best-sellers in the U.S., per Circana:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hogwarts Legacy Madden NFL 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario RPG Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch, PC) NBA 2K24 UFC 5

Interestingly, Super Mario Bros. Wonder charted a fair bit higher in Canada, continuing an apparent trend of Nintendo games being more popular here. Otherwise, the lists are largely the same.

The full list of October’s best-selling games in Canada can be found here.

Image credit: Nintendo/Activision