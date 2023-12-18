Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro series might feature two 48-megapixel sensors

Apple’s eventual iPhone 16 series release is a little under a year away, but leaks and rumours surrounding the upcoming series have already started pouring in.

A new leak, as shared by leaker Setsuna Digital on Weibo, indicates that the iPhone 16 Pro series will feature two 48-megapixel cameras, instead of just one. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro series features a 48-megapixel main sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor.

However, the iPhone 16 Pro series will feature a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens as well. “It’s time for the 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, iPhone 16 Pro,” wrote Setsuna Digital.

The leaker doesn’t provide any details or evidence regarding their claim. However, upgrading to two 48-megapixel sensors instead of just one seems logical for Apple. This would result in better image wide-angle quality with less noise in images, paired with better low-light shots.

The rumour was also pointed out by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in August.

It’s worth noting that the iPhone 16 series is still a while away and that Apple’s plans could change in the coming months.

Elsewhere, the base iPhone 16 models will reportedly feature an iPhone-X-like unified camera bump, creating two full cutouts stacked on each other, paired with a combined volume rocker instead of the separate volume up and down buttons.

Source: Setsuna Digital (Weibo) Via AppleInsider