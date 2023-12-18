Activision Blizzard faces $54 million settlement for workplace gender discrimination

Microsoft completed its $94.2 billion CAD acquisition of Activision Blizzard back in October. Roughly two months in, the gaming giant behind popular titles such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft has found itself $54 million USD ($72 million CAD) down.

As shared by Engadget, the U.S. Civil Rights Department (CRD) has announced that it has reached a settlement with Activision, with the gaming giant agreeing to pay $54 million USD ($72 million CAD) to settle a lawsuit. The lawsuit accused the company of systemic gender discrimination and creating a hostile work environment for female employees.

According to the CRD, Activision Blizzard discriminated against women in pay, promotions, and assignments, and failed to prevent or address sexual harassment and retaliation, alleging a “frat boy” culture at Activision Blizzard.

Under the settlement, Activision will pay approximately $54,875,000 USD (roughly $72 million CAD) to “cover direct relief to workers and litigation costs.” Out of the total, approximately $45,750,000 USD (roughly $61 million CAD) will go to a “settlement fund dedicated to compensating workers.” Additionally, the company will take additional steps to review and improve its policies and practices on diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as provide training and education for its staff and managers.

“California remains deeply committed to promoting and enforcing the civil rights of women in the workplace,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “If approved by the court, this settlement agreement represents a major step forward and will bring direct relief to Activision Blizzard workers. At the California Civil Rights Department, we will continue to do our part to fight for the rights of our state’s residents.”

Activision will also distribute any excess funds to charities “focused on advancing women in the video game and technology industries or promoting awareness around gender equality issues in the workplace.”

Check out the complete report here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Activision Via: Engadget