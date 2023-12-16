Telecom news roundup: the best Boxing Week deals so far [Dec. 9-15]

Several telecom providers in Canada launched their Boxing Week deals over the past week. A roundup of some of the best offers so far, along with a list of other important telecom news, is outlined below.

Boxing Week

Some notable plan offers include the matching $34/30GB 4G offerings from Koodo, Virgin Plus, and Fido. On the 5G side, Freedom Mobile is offering a $34/30GB option and Public Mobile has a $34/40GB offer.

News

Koodo is finally offering unlimited data.

Rogers will offer satellite-to-mobile services in 2024.

Other deals

TekSavvy’s 1Gbps unlimited internet plan is on sale for $68.95/month. More information is available here.

Rogers and Fido customers could get up to 30GB of bonus data. More details are available here.