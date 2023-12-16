Telecom news roundup: the best Boxing Week deals so far [Dec. 9-15]

Several telecom providers in Canada launched their Boxing Week deals over the past week. A roundup of some of the best offers so far, along with a list of other important telecom news, is outlined below.
Boxing Week
Some notable plan offers include the matching $34/30GB 4G offerings from Koodo, Virgin Plus, and Fido. On the 5G side, Freedom Mobile is offering a $34/30GB option and Public Mobile has a $34/40GB offer.
You can find a roundup of all the top telecom deals here.
News
Koodo is finally offering unlimited data.
Rogers will offer satellite-to-mobile services in 2024.
Québecor wants to see Bell’s interim disaggregated fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) access rates changed.
Bell and Telus customers now have cellular services on all TTC stations.
Rogers turns on three cell towers under the Highway 16 cellular expansion project in B.C.
Other deals
TekSavvy’s 1Gbps unlimited internet plan is on sale for $68.95/month. More information is available here.
Rogers and Fido customers could get up to 30GB of bonus data. More details are available here.