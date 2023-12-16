Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Dec. 11-17]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Reacher (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: December 15th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Action

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Reacher receives a coded message informing him that the members of his former U.S. Army unit are being mysteriously and brutally murdered.

Based on Lee Child’s 1997 novel Killing Floor, Reacher was developed by Nick Santora (The Sopranos) and stars Alan Ritchson (Titans), Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) and West Vancouver’s Serinda Swan (Ballers). It’s also worth noting that the series is filmed in various parts of Ontario, including Pickering, Port Perry and Toronto.

Stream Reacher here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

Apple TV+

The Family Plan [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: December 15th, 2023

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes

When his past catches up with him, the world’s deadliest — and now retired — assassin goes on “a road trip” to protect his unsuspecting family.

The Family Plan was directed by Simon Cellan Jones (The One and Only) and stars Mark Wahlberg (The Departed), Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Ciaràn Hinds (Belfast) and Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead).

It’s worth noting that one of the film’s subplots explores gamer and streaming culture through the assassin’s son and a guest appearance from streamer Valkyrae. MobileSyrup interviewed her about her role in the film and gaming and streaming as a whole — you can read that here.

Stream The Family Plan here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $12.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

Crave

Barbie

Original theatrical release date: July 21st, 2023

Crave release date: December 15th, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery after having an existential crisis.

Barbie was co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and features an ensemble cast that includes Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Issa Rae (Insecure), Mississauga’s Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera (Arrested Development) and Ariana Greenblatt (In the Heights).

Stream Barbie here.

The Dark Side of Comedy [Crave Original]

Crave release date: December 12th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 45 minutes

This episode in Vice’s weekly docuseries looks at the private life of the late Quebec City-born comedian, Norm Macdonald.

Stream The Dark Side of Comedy here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

Netflix

The Crown (Season 6 Part 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 14th, 2023

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Six episodes (49 minutes to 72 minutes each)

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage during the final weeks of Diana’s life and a monarchal reckoning.

The Crown was created by Peter Morgan (The Queen) and stars Imelda Staunton (Vera Drake), Claire Foy (Women Talking), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread).

Note that these are the final episodes of the marquee Netflix series.

Stream The Crown here.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 12th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes

Comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart look back on their careers and friendship.

Stream Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only here.

Talk to Me

Original theatrical release date: July 28th, 2023 (North America)

Netflix Canada release date: December 12th, 2023

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

A group of teens use a supposedly cursed hand for a party game, only to discover they’ve unleashed something truly sinister.

Talk to Me was directed by Danny and Michael Philippou (the YouTube channel RackaRacka) and stars Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me), Alexandra Jensen (Beat), Joe Bird (First Day) and Otis Dhanji (Aquaman).

Stream Talk to Me here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Paramount+

Beau is Afraid

Original theatrical release date: April 14th, 2023

Paramount+ Canada release date: December 15th, 2023

Genre: Surrealist tragicomedy, horror

Runtime: 3 hours

A reserved and anxious man must embark on a grand emotional odyssey to return to his mother.

Beau is Afraid was written and directed by Ari Aster (Hereditary) and stars Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Patti LuPone (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building) and Nathan Lane (The Producers).

Stream Beau is Afraid here.

Paramount+ costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year. It’s worth noting that you can snag 50 percent off annual memberships for a limited time.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures