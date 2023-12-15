fbpx
This week’s top tech news: Early Boxing Week deals and the iMessage Wars

Jonathan Lamont
Dec 15, 20232:18 PM EST 0 comments

There was lots of news this week, ranging from early Boxing Week deals to blue bubble battles. Satellites also showed up in several ways.

 

🛍️ Early Boxing Week deals started popping up. Check out our carrier round-up for the best telco offers. (Our favourite? Freedom's $34/30GB 5G plan, now with Canada/U.S. usage!)

🛰️ Satellite spotlight: Canadians can now buy Starlink hardware at Best Buy and Costco. Meanwhile, Rogers' satellite-to-mobile service is coming in 2024.

iMessage Wars: Beeper is defying Apple with its Beeper Mini app. Read the whole saga.

🌫️ BONUS 🌫️ Valve to Steam Deck owners: please stop huffing your Steam Deck vent fumes.
 
 
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown should be top of your radar in 2024
The latest game in the beloved Ubisoft series is incredibly promising -- and surprisingly inviting.

These are the best carrier Boxing Week deals so far
Canadian carriers have dropped some early Boxing Week deals. Check out our round-up of the best deals so far. Some highlights include Freedom's $34/30GB 5G Canada/U.S. plan, free Pixel 8s at Rogers and Telus, and more.
Your iPhone just got a new Journal app – here’s how it works
Apple is positioning this app as an anti-social media of sorts, and while that feels a little strange at first, now that I’ve used the Journal app for a few weeks, it’s surprisingly refreshing to have a private locker to store my thoughts, emotions and personal goals. Read more
 
 
 
 
 
Save nearly $150 on the Xbox Series X at various retailers in Canada
Both the standard and Diablo IV bundles are discounted.
Paramount+ Canada is offering 50 percent off its annual plans
The promotion is available until February 1, 2024.
TekSavvy’s 1Gbps unlimited internet plan is on sale for $68.95/month
Nick Offerman didn’t play The Last of Us because of a Banjo Kazooie addiction
You could qualify for $150 from LifeLabs’ $9.8 million settlement
If you used LifeLabs for medical services on or before December 17th, 2019, you can now fill out a claim submission to receive up to $150 dollars as part of a class-action settlement.
Canadians can buy Starlink at more places, including Costco, Best Buy
There are now more ways for Canadians to buy Starlink hardware, potentially saving some from lengthy shipping waits.
• Best Buy: Standard | High-performance
• Costco: High-perfomance
Rogers will offer satellite-to-mobile services in 2024
Rogers' announcement follows a successful satellite-to-mobile phone test call, in partnership with Lynk Global. Using Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, the two companies were able to connect Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey with a member of the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association.
 
 
 
The iMessage Wars are here
 
 
 
DEC 5, 2023
A New Hope (for iMessage on Android)
Beeper launched the Beeper Mini app, enabling Android users to register their phone numbers with Apple's iPhone-exclusive iMessage and send and receive iMessages.
 
 
 
DEC 9, 2023
Apple Strikes Back
Apple couldn't allow rebels into its blue bubble empire and moved swiftly to break Beeper Mini.
 
 
 
DEC 11, 2023
Return of the Beeper
Beeper Mini got things fixed and resumed operation, defying Apple. However, phone number registration isn't working, and Apple is actively working to break Beeper.
 
 
 
 
 
Comments