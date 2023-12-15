This week’s top tech news: Early Boxing Week deals and the iMessage Wars

There was lots of news this week, ranging from early Boxing Week deals to blue bubble battles. Satellites also showed up in several ways.
|The latest game in the beloved Ubisoft series is incredibly promising -- and surprisingly inviting.
|The best early Boxing Week deals so far
|Rogers will offer satellite-to-mobile services in 2024
|Rogers' announcement follows a successful satellite-to-mobile phone test call, in partnership with Lynk Global. Using Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, the two companies were able to connect Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey with a member of the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association.
|The iMessage Wars are here
|DEC 5, 2023
|A New Hope (for iMessage on Android)
|Beeper launched the Beeper Mini app, enabling Android users to register their phone numbers with Apple's iPhone-exclusive iMessage and send and receive iMessages.
|DEC 9, 2023
|Apple Strikes Back
|Apple couldn't allow rebels into its blue bubble empire and moved swiftly to break Beeper Mini.
|DEC 11, 2023
|Return of the Beeper
|Beeper Mini got things fixed and resumed operation, defying Apple. However, phone number registration isn't working, and Apple is actively working to break Beeper.
|