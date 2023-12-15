Save big on Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch at Best Buy Canada

Best Buy Canada is running a Pixel promotion with discounts on the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

The promotions are live now and expire on Thursday, January 4th.

Check out the promotion details below:

Pixel Tablet promotion

Pixel Watch promotion

Best Buy is offering a limited-time promotion where you can get a Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2 for $200 off its retail price.

The promotion is applicable when you purchase an unlocked Google Pixel 6A, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro in the same transaction as the Pixel Watch.

Simply add a qualified Pixel smartphone to your cart. You can find select unlocked Pixel phones here. Then, add a Pixel Watch to your cart, and you should see a $200 discount on your order.

The promotion is also available in-store when you purchase one of the above-mentioned devices on a new or renewed 24-month plan with select carriers.

Both the Pixel Tablet promotion and the Pixel Watch promotions are live now and end on Thursday, January 4th.

