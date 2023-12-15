Rogers offering existing customers up to 30GB of bonus data

Rogers and its flanker brand Fido are offering some customers bonus data.

RedFlagDeals user imcmzs scored 20GB of bonus data from Rogers on each of their four lines.

User slim_shady got an offer of 30GB of bonus data for 24 months from Rogers.

Fido is also texting customers a bonus data offer. MobileSyrup’s news editor Jon Lamont received a text for 20GB of bonus data.

“The data bonus will start on your next bill after you accept the gift and will continue every month with your current plan,” the message reads.

This defers from what other customers have received. RedFlagDeals user and Fido customer supremejayy received a text for 30GB of bonus data on their current plan.

Mileage on these offers will vary. As a Rogers customer myself, I haven’t received an offer for bonus data. However, customers can try their luck by getting in touch with a customer service representative.

Updated December 15th, 2023, 11:54am ET: The article has been updated with additional information.

Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhoneinCanada