Public Mobile updates plans, adds $50/100GB 5G plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile dropped updated Boxing Week plans to better match offers from some other providers. We’ve highlighted the new and updated offers below:

$40/mo 60GB 5G (previously $45/month with a $5/month discount on a 90-day subscription)

$50/mo 100GB (new)

Beyond those, the rest of Public’s plans appear unchanged. That means you can still get the $34/40GB 5G plan or the $65/60GB plan with Canada-U.S. usage.

Public’s plans are available here.

You can check out more Boxing Week carrier deals here.

Header image credit: Public Mobile