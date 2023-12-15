City of Melfort implements SaskTel’s Smart Community Solution

SaskTel has brought its Smart Community Solution to Melfort, Saskatchewan.

The telecom company states the solution helps organizations and municipalities with asset management and geospatial analytics through industry-leading expertise and platforms.

The implementation will help the municipality manage data in an efficient manner to ensure efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve the way it delivers services to residents.

The two organizations originally announced the collaboration in 2020.

“Not only does Melfort’s implementation deliver immediate benefits, but it also establishes a foundation of consolidated data, powerful tools, and enabling partners with diverse experience and skill sets; all of which will support ongoing and sustainable innovation for the community,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s CEO, said in a press release.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel