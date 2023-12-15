fbpx
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 50 percent off today

Ian Hardy
Dec 15, 2023
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

In what could very be a last push to grab a great deal before the holidays, Amazon has discounted its popular Fire TV streaming sticks by up to 50 percent.

Check these out here at Amazon Canada

