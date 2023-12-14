Save $80 on the Xbox Series S starter bundle

EBGames GameStop Canada currently has a solid deal on the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle.

Regularly sold for $379.99, the bundle is currently available for $299.99 at GameStop.

The bundle includes the console, a controller, and three months of Game Pass Ultimate. Check out what’s new on Game Pass Ultimate in early December here.

Game Pass Ultimate normally costs $18.99 per month.

It’s worth noting that other Canadian retailers also have the Xbox Series S starter bundle discounted, albeit not as much as GameStop.

The discounts have varying end dates depending on the retailer. Check out the retailers’ websites for exact information.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Via: @Lbabinz