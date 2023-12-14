The Game Awards 2023 and fantasy draft results [SyrupArcade Cast 11]

The Game Awards 2023 have taken place, so the Syrup ArcadeCast crew, including Dean Daley, Brad Shankar and Chris Brown, alongside special guest Steve Vegvari, break down this year’s event.

The podcast team talks about the award winners, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and more.

They also discuss the controversy surrounding the awards ceremony and the developers who should have had far more time to speak. And finally, the team talks about their favourite moments from the show, Brad and Steve dive into behind-the-scenes stories since they were both there in-person, and we reveal the winner of this year’s video game fantasy draft.

