Samsung Galaxy A25 and A15 both feature very weird ‘Key Island’ for side buttons

Samsung’s Galaxy A25 and A15, the South Korean tech giant’s latest budget smartphones, recently launched in Vietnam.

While we wouldn’t typically cover a handset that’s not available in Canada, these particular devices offer an interesting new design feature — although, I’m not sure it’s worth being called a feature. The Galaxy A15 and A25 offer what the company calls a ‘Key Island,’ a raised area on the side of the device that houses the power button and volume rocker.

This is a pretty weird design choice, and I don’t understand why Samsung added the Key Island to these mid-range devices. It might make the A15 and A25 easier to hold, but that’s pretty much it. It also sticks out strangely from the side of the smartphones.

The Galaxy A15 and A25 both sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a three-camera setup. The camera array offers a resolution of up to 50 megapixels.

While the handsets might eventually launch in Canada, it’s unclear when or if that might happen.

Image Credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung, 9to5Google