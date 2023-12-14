Meta launches Threads in the European Union

Five days after teasing the launch of Threads in the European market, the Meta-owned social media platform is now finally available to users in the European Union.

“Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone 👋,” wrote Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Thread.

Threads is Meta’s answer to the popularity of X. Threads debuted in July, and with Instagram’s huge user base, the app was able to reach 100 million users within a mere five days. However, due to regulatory and privacy concerns, the platform was left out of the European Union.

Now that the app is finally making its way to market which consists of 448 million people, it’s sure to give Threads’ user count a decent boost.

In addition to the launch, Zuckerberg also announced that new users can choose to create a Threads profile and browse the platform like other users, or use Threads without a profile. “People who use Threads without a profile can browse content on Threads, search for accounts, share content via link copying or platform sharing, and report Threads content, but can’t create a post or interact with content.”

In other Threads-related news, the platform now allows you to add tags to posts.

