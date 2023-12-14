Instagram is rolling out new tools to fight spam and bots

Meta-owned Instagram is rolling out a set of new features that will allow users to control the amount of spam content and bots they see in their feeds.

As shared by Engadget, these new tools are starting to release and will be introduced gradually in the coming weeks.

Instagram says its automated spam detection feature, which looks for spam in comments, tags, story views and fake followers, has been significantly improved. The system will flag spam and fake followers for you and allow users to delete them in bulk.

Additionally, suspected spam or fake/bot accounts will be filtered into a different inbox for you to review and approve/reject. Once approved, they’ll be added to your follow list. Filtered accounts stay in a separate inbox for 30 days where you’ll need to approve or reject the follow request. Accounts are automatically removed after 30 days. Further, posts from accounts labelled as spam won’t appear in your feed unless you approve the account.

According to Engadget, the platform is still working to hide story views from accounts it flags as spam.

You can read more about the upcoming features here.

In other Instagram-related news, the platform is introducing AI-generated story backgrounds, though only in the U.S. for now.

