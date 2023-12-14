Fan-made Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake adds modern features, like 120fps and widescreen

As far as fan-made remakes go, this one is pretty cool.

An anonymous Nintendo fan has remade Game Boy/Game Boy Color classic The Legend of Zelda: Link‘s Awakening to include a widescreen mode and support for 120 frames per second (fps). Link’s Awakening DX HD for the PC also removes the original game’s old-school Zelda transition screens, allowing you to fluidly pan between screens as you explore Koholint Island.

There’s even a feature that lets you zoom out and view nearly the entire island, showing off its great-looking, timeless pixel art (check out the video below). Given the original Link’s Awakening is one of my favourite Zelda titles and video games of all time, it’s very cool to see this fresh coat of paint added to the title.

Of course, it’s unlikely this remake will be around for long given how prone Nintendo is to killing off fan-made projects, especially those that aren’t wholly original. (The fact that Nintendo remade Link’s Awakening for the Switch in 2019 also likely won’t help). This means that if you’re interested in checking out the fan-made remake, you’d better do so relatively soon.

Link’s Awakening DX HD is available for free on itch.io (the file size is just 24MB).

Image credit: Itch.io