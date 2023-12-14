Apple now sells a standalone USB-C AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) case

If you’ve already purchased an iPhone 15 series device, own the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro (Lightning), and want to ensure that you can charge all your devices with a single cable, Apple now sells a standalone USB-C MagSafe charging case for the 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro.

The case doesn’t come cheap, though. It costs $129.99, which is roughly the price of the 2nd-Gen ‘regular’ AirPods when they go on sale. However, this is for people who want to unify all of their gadgets and accessories under one charging standard.

If your AirPods Pro are the only standout within a USB-C-only ecosystem, you at least now have an option to upgrade just the charging case and not the AirPods Pro themselves.

Delivery estimates for Toronto show that the charging case will be delivered between December 28th and January 3rd.

Learn more about the USB-C AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) here.

