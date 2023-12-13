Vidéotron offering 10GB of monthly bonus data for the holidays

Vidéotron has rolled out several deals for the holiday season.

The company is offering 10GB of data per month for eligible all-inclusive mobile plans. According to the fine print, this applies to plans starting at $60/month. It’s not clear how long the bonus data lasts.

The provider is also offering several deals on devices. Here are a couple of highlights:

Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) – $0 down, $18/month for 24 months (save $50.75/month). Return the device after 24 months.

Galaxy S23+ (256GB) – $0 down, $15.25/month for 24 months (save $43/month). Return the device after 24 months.

Pixel 8 (128GB) – $0 down, $0/month for 24 months (save $39.50/month). Return the device after 24 months.

Pixel 7a – $0 down, $4/month for 24 months (save $21/month). Return the device after 24 months.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 – $0/down, $25/month for 24 months (save $29.25/month).

More information is available on Vidéotron’s website.

The article will be updated as we get closer to Boxing Day.

Image credit: Vidéotron