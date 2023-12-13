Valve wants you to stop smelling your Steam Deck’s vent

While playing my Steam Deck, I’ll occasionally hold the console up and smell its exhaust vent.

Why? I honestly don’t know. Is it the feeling of warm air caressing my face? The thrill of inhaling potentially toxic fumes? It’s unclear, but apparently, I’m not alone. Smelling the Steam Deck’s fumes has become a meme on the handheld’s Subreddit.

In fact, the meme has gotten so popular that it’s caught Valve’s attention. Reddit user Metapod100 shared a screenshot of a reply they received from Steam support where they asked if it’s safe to inhale the exhaust fumes from the top of the Steam Deck’s vent.

Unsurprisingly, a Valve customer service rep named ‘Sandler’ says it’s not recommended to inhale the Steam Deck’s exhaust fumes and that while the company is aware this is a meme, owners should “refrain from this behaviour for the safety of your health.”

All this is to say that I guess I should stop smelling my Steam Deck while playing Death Stranding…

A few weeks ago, Valve surprise-dropped the Steam Deck OLED, an upgraded version of the company’s handheld with improved battery life, better build quality and an OLED screen.

Source: Reddit (Metapod100)