Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles in the U.S. for Autopilot update

Tesla is reported to be sending out a software update to all of its U.S. vehicles, more than two million, including all Model S, Y, X and 3 EVs.

Back in 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary evaluation to investigate incidents involving Tesla vehicles with its Autopilot system engaged.

Over the subsequent years, Tesla cooperated with the NHTSA and participated in several meetings with the agency. It was decided that a flaw in Tesla’s Autopilot could lead to driver misuse and increased collision risk.

On December 5th, Tesla decided to “voluntarily administer a recall and provide the remedy,” with over-the-air updates going out to all U.S. Tesla vehicles on Tuesday, December 12th.

The recall covers the following Tesla models with Autopilot:

2012–2023 Model S

2016–2023 Model X

2017–2023 Model 3

2020–2023 Model Y

The update, ‘version 2023.44.30,’ will add more controls and alerts to remind drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road when Autopilot is on.

Further, as stated by Tesla in the recall report, “Depending on vehicle hardware, the additional controls will include, among others, increasing the prominence of visual alerts on the user interface, simplifying engagement and disengagement of Autosteer, additional checks upon engaging Autosteer and while using the feature outside controlled access highways and when approaching traffic controls, and eventual suspension from Autosteer use if the driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate continuous and sustained driving responsibility while the feature is engaged.”

This isn’t the first time Tesla vehicles have been recalled. There have been several instances of NHTSA intervention and subsequent updates to fix issues with Tesla vehicles.

You can check if your car is affected by a recall on Tesla’s website. The recall doesn’t seem to apply to Canadian Teslas — at least not yet.

Source: NHTSA