TekSavvy’s 1Gbps unlimited internet plan is on sale for $68.95/month

With the holiday season in full swing, internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy is offering deals for new customers through monthly bill credits.

The largest credit is available on its ‘1Gbps unlimited’ plan. It’s on sale for $68.95/month with a $49/month bill credit that will last 12 months (regularly $117.95/month). The plan has download speeds up to 1024Mbps and upload speeds up to 50Mbps.

Customers can get the ‘100Mbps unlimited’ internet plan for $35.95/month for 12 months. The option costs $71.95, but the ISP is offering a $36/month bill credit. The plan has download speeds of up to 100Mbps and upload speeds of up to 30Mbps.

The ’10Mbps unlimited’ plan is available for $26.95/ month with a $20/month credit for 24 months (regularly $46.94/month). The plan comes with download speeds up to 10Mbps and upload speeds up to 1Mbps.

These aren’t advertised as the provider’s Boxing Day deals, as the offers expire on December 20th.

More information is available on TekSavvy’s website.

