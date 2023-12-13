fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in December 2023

This month's highlights include Grand Theft Auto V and PS1 classic Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

Bradly Shankar
Dec 13, 20232:25 PM EST 0 comments
Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in December.

Highlights include Grand Theft Auto V, the Soulsborne action-RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and PS1 classic Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Read on for the full list:

Extra

  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/PS5)
  • Mega Man 11 (PS4)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (PS4/PS5)
  • Moonscars (PS4/PS5)
  • Moto GP23 (PS4/PS5)
  • Gigabash (PS4/PS5)
  • Grime (PS4/PS5)
  • Prodeus (PS4/PS5)
  • Salt and Sacrifice (PS4/PS5)Shadowrun Returns (PS4/PS5)
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)
  • Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4/PS5)
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4/PS5)
  • Tinykin (PS4/PS5)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks (online play, free monthly games and cloud storage).

Premium

  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS4/PS5) — PS1 game
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4)
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4)
  • Thrillville (PS4/PS5) — PSP game
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS4/PS5) — PS2 game

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to including all of the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Find out what came to PS Plus Extra and Premium last month here. December’s Essential lineup can be found here.

Image credit: Disney

Source: PlayStation

