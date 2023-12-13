Pixel Watch gets December 2023 security patch, ‘Do Not Disturb’ and ‘Bedtime Modes’

The December 2023 security update for Google’s Pixel Watch is now available. Along with the patch, Pixel Watch users were also treated to the ‘December Feature Drop.’

The Feature Drop includes ‘Do Not Disturb’ and ‘Bedtime Modes,’ which you can sync from your smartphone and watch. U.S Pixel Watch users also get ‘Call Screen’ from their smartwatch. ‘Extend Unlock,’ the ability to unlock your phone as long as you’re wearing your watch, has also released.

These updates should have been included in a Play Services update, but if you’re still waiting, you may have access after installing the December 2023 update. There’s also a fix for the Pixel Watch 2’s image retention issue.

The rollout will happen over the coming week in phases, says Google. You can try to force the update by heading to Settings > System> System updates on your Pixel Watch.

Via: Android Police