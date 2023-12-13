Paramount+ Canada is offering 50 percent off its annual plans

CBS-owned Paramount+ is offering a 50 percent discount on its annual plans in Canada.

The deal is part of a limited-time promotion.

Until February 1st, 2024, users can subscribe to the Standard annual membership for $49.99 (regularly $99.99). Similarly, users can subscribe to the Premium annual subscription for $62.49 (regularly $124.99).

The Standard membership allows users to watch blockbusters, new originals, and hit shows in HD, stream on two devices at once, stream on your TV, computer, mobile devices and more, and allows downloading and offline watching.

The Premium plan, on the other hand, offers all the benefits of the Standard plan, in addition to allowing streaming to four devices at once, and streaming in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Paramount+ is available on desktop, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and more. Check out all compatible devices here.

Check out what’s new on Paramount+ in December here. Find the annual subscription promotion here.