Netflix will have 86 games by end of year, with nearly 90 more in development

Netflix has offered a notable update on its ever-growing plans for video games.

In a new blog post appropriately titled “What’s Next for Netflix Games,” the streamer noted that its gaming platform will offer 86 titles by the end of the year. Originally launched in November 2021, Netflix Games offers subscribers unlimited access to mobile games on Android and iOS at no additional cost.

Some of this year’s notable new titles on Netflix Games include Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, The Queen’s Gambit Chess, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (a multiplatform experience made by in-house developer Night School Studio) and Grand Theft Auto Trilogy — Definitive Edition (launching December 14th).

Additionally, Netflix revealed that nearly 90 games are in development for the platform, including:

Braid Anniversary Edition — April 30th, 2024

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit — TBA 2024

FashionVerse — TBA 2024

Game Dev Tycoon — TBA 2024

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (January 4th, 2024)

Sonic Mania Plus — TBA 2024

Those are the games that have confirmed release windows or dates, but here are some other upcoming games that Netflix teased:

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Dumb Ways to Survive

Hades

Harmonium: The Musical

Katana Zero

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

Paper Trail

The Rise Of The Golden Idol

Untitled four-player co-op action game set in the universe of Rebel Moon

Untitled game set in the universe of Squid Game

A Standard with Ads Netflix subscription costs $5.99, while Standard and Premium memberships are priced at $16.49/month and $20.99/month, respectively.

Source: Netflix