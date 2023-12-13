New on Netflix Canada: January 2024

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in January 2024.

Highlights for the month include Lift, The Brothers Sun, Delicious in Dungeon, and Good Grief, starring Canadian Dan Levy.

Coming Soon

Detective Forst (PL) — Netflix Series

Delicious in Dungeon (JP) — Netflix Anime

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — Netflix Comedy

The Kitchen (GB) — Netflix Film

Kübra (TR) — Netflix Series

January 1st

Bitconned — Netflix Documentary

Fool Me Once (GB) — Netflix Series

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix Documentary

Annie (1982)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Braven

Chappie

Lourdermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mahalia

Mandy

One Piece: Marineford

Sex Tape

Something Borrowed

War Dogs

January 4th

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — Netflix Series

The Brothers Sun — Netflix Series

Society of the Snow (ES) — Netflix Film

January 5th

Good Grief — Netflix Film

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — Netflix Series

January 7th

Mr. D: Seasons 1-3

January 9th

Batman Begins

January 10th

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Documentary

The Trust: A Game of Greed — Netflix Documentary

January 11th

Champion (GB) — Netflix Series

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — Netflix Family

January 12th

Lift — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series

January 15th

CoComelon: Season 9

maboroshi (JP) — Netflix Anime

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Uncharted

January 16th

Umma

January 17th

End of the Line (BR) — Netflix Series

Freaks

January 18th

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — Netflix Comedy

January 19th

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series (new episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — Netflix Film

Sixty Minutes (DE) — Netflix Film

January 20th

Captivating the King (KR) — Netflix Series

Room

January 22nd

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — Netflix Comedy

Train to Busan

January 24th

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Queer Eye: Season 8 — Netflix Series

January 25th

Griselda — Netflix Seires

Masters of the Universe: Revolution — Netflix Series

January 26th

The Blacklist: Season 10

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series

January 27th

Doctor Slump (KR) — Netflix Series

January 29th

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — Netflix Family

January 30th

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — Netflix Comedy

January 31st

Alexander the Great (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Baby Bandito (CL) — Netflix Documentary

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Anime

WIL (BE) — Netflix FIlm

Leaving Netflix

A Simple Favor (January 14th)

The Hunger Games (January 20th)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (January 20th)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (January 20th)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (January 20th)

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7 (January 21st)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (January 31st)



Image credit: Netflix