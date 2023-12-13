fbpx
New on Netflix Canada: January 2024

Check out what's coming to Netflix this January

Dean Daley
Dec 13, 202311:23 AM EST 0 comments

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in January 2024.

Highlights for the month include Lift, The Brothers Sun, Delicious in Dungeon, and Good Grief, starring Canadian Dan Levy.

Coming Soon

  • Detective Forst (PL) — Netflix Series
  • Delicious in Dungeon (JP) — Netflix Anime
  • Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — Netflix Comedy
  • The Kitchen (GB) — Netflix Film
  • Kübra (TR) — Netflix Series 

January 1st

  • Bitconned — Netflix Documentary 
  • Fool Me Once (GB) — Netflix Series
  • You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — Netflix Documentary 
  • Annie (1982)
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Braven
  • Chappie
  • Lourdermilk: Seasons 1-3
  • Mahalia
  • Mandy
  • One Piece: Marineford
  • Sex Tape
  • Something Borrowed
  • War Dogs

January 4th

  • Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — Netflix Series
  • The Brothers Sun — Netflix Series 
  • Society of the Snow (ES) — Netflix Film 

January 5th

  • Good Grief — Netflix Film 
  • Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — Netflix Series

January 7th

  • Mr. D: Seasons 1-3

January 9th

  • Batman Begins

January 10th

  • Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Trust: A Game of Greed — Netflix Documentary 

January 11th

  • Champion (GB) — Netflix Series
  • Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — Netflix Family 

January 12th

  • Lift — Netflix Film 
  • Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series

January 15th

  • CoComelon: Season 9
  • maboroshi (JP) — Netflix Anime
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Uncharted

January 16th

Umma

January 17th

  • End of the Line (BR) — Netflix Series
  • Freaks

January 18th

  • Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — Netflix Comedy 

January 19th

  • Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series (new episodes) 
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — Netflix Film 
  • Sixty Minutes (DE) — Netflix Film 

January 20th

  • Captivating the King (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Room

January 22nd

  • Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — Netflix Comedy 
  • Train to Busan

January 24th

  • Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Queer Eye: Season 8 — Netflix Series

January 25th

  • Griselda — Netflix Seires
  • Masters of the Universe: Revolution — Netflix Series

January 26th

  • The Blacklist: Season 10
  • Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series

January 27th

  • Doctor Slump (KR) — Netflix Series 

January 29th

  • Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — Netflix Family 

January 30th

  • Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — Netflix Comedy 

January 31st

  • Alexander the Great (GB) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Baby Bandito (CL) — Netflix Documentary
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Anime 
  • WIL (BE) — Netflix FIlm 

Leaving Netflix

  • A Simple Favor (January 14th)
  • The Hunger Games (January 20th)
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (January 20th)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (January 20th)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (January 20th)
  • Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7 (January 21st)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love (January 31st)

