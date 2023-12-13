Meta is bringing fact-checking to Threads

Meta will expand fact-checking to Threads in the new year.

At this time, the Twitter/X competitor doesn’t have its own fact-checking operations like Facebook and Instagram. As Meta notes in a blog post, a fact-checking rating from Facebook and Instagram is extended to “near-identical” posts on Threads, but “fact-checkers cannot rate Threads content on its own.”

The company notes the update will allow its third-party fact-checking partners to review content on the platform.

In the U.S., Threads will also allow users “to choose whether they want to increase, lower or maintain the default level of demotions on fact-checked content in their feed.” If users opt to see less sensitive content on Instagram, the change will also apply to their feeds on Threads.

The post notes this choice will come to users in the U.S. but doesn’t mention if it will expand to users in other countries.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, also shared the news in a post on Threads, noting the goal is “for fact-checking partners to have the ability to review and rate misinformation on the app.”

Meta has made several moves regarding misinformation over the years, but not all of those moves have been positive. For example, the company pulled support for CrowdTangle, a tool used to trach misinformation, last summer.

In other news, the company is also testing making Threads accounts available on services using ActivityPub protocol, including Mastodon.

“Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact, and it will help content reach more people,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Threads.

Source: Meta