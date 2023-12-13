Freedom’s Boxing Week deals include free Pixel 8 and more

We’ve compiled a list of Freedom’s best Boxing Week offers so far and included them for you below.
Plans
We already covered Freedom’s Boxing Week plans — check out that story here. As a quick recap, deals include $34/30GB 5G, $40/60GB 5G, and $50/100GB 5G. It’s worth noting those prices include a $5/mo BYOP discount as well as the Digital Discount.
Phones
- iPhone 15 (128GB) – $0 down, $20/mo MyTab with TradeUp with a min. $45/mo plan.
- Pixel 8 – $0 down, $0/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a min. $45/mo plan.
- Galaxy S23 – $0 down, $10/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a min. $45/mo plan.
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $15/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a min. $45/mo plan.
- Pixel 8 Pro – $0 down, $17/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a min. $45/mo plan.
- Pixel 7 – $0 down, $0/mo MyTab with min. $50/mo plan.
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – $0 down, $25/mo MyTab with TradeUp on min. $45/mo plan.
You can check out the rest of Freedom’s deals here.