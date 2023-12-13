Eastlink is offering savings on Samsung devices ahead of Boxing Day

Eastlink has rolled out several deals ahead of Boxing Day.

The telecom company is offering $100 in online credit on its unlimited data, rollover data, and Canada-U.S. rollover data phone plans.

The following savings are also available on devices:

Motorola Razr – $0 down, $15/month for 24 months (save $648 over 24 months). Or, buy the device upfront for $360.

Samsung Galaxy S23 – $0/down, $20/month for 24 months (save $624 over 24 months). Buy the device for $480 upfront.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ – $0/down, $41/month for 24 months (save $408 over 24 months). Buy it on sale for $984 upfront.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – $0/down, $52/month for 24 months (save $408 over 24 months). Buy it for $1248 upfront.

More information is available on Eastlink’s website.

This piece will be updated as we get closer to Boxing Day.

