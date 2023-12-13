Cybertruck fails to climb hill, gets rescued by Ford pick-up

Tesla’s Cybertruck might not be as equipped for off-roading as the company’s CEO Elon Musk has claimed.

On paper, the electric truck seems like it would be more than capable of backroad driving, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system, suspension that offers 12-inches of travel and its 17-inches of ground clearance, but that might not be the case.

In a recent video posted by Instagram user @mcchambers_22 on Instagram, the Cybertruck struggles to drive up what appears to be a slight slope in a few inches of snow in Bear Valley, California. To be fair, the caption states that this is the RC (Release Candidate) version of the Cybertruck and that it’s experiencing traction control issues due to a software problem.

It’s also very off the road and driving through terrain a lot of vehicles would encounter difficulty with.

The owner was forced to rely on another pick-up truck (which seems to be a Ford F-150) to pull the Cybertruck back onto the road. Check out the video above.

In other Cybertruck-related news, we recently learned that the vehicle features a ‘Wade Mode‘ that pressurizes it’s battery pack to allow it to drive through small amounts of water safely.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: @mcchambers_22 Via: electrek