Chatr offering up to 40GB of monthly bonus data for Boxing Week

Rogers-owned Chatr Wireless is offering up to 40GB of monthly bonus data on select plans for Boxing Week.

The bonus is available on 4G plans over $55/mo. Other 4G plans get a 35GB bonus or less. Check out the plans below. The bonus lasts for 24 months.

$75/mo 20GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk | 40GB monthly data bonus

$65/mo 15GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk | 40GB monthly data bonus

$55/mo 10GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk | 40GB monthly data bonus

$45/mo 5GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk | 35GB monthly data bonus

$40/mo 2.5GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk | 23GB monthly data bonus

$35/mo 1GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk | 11GB monthly data bonus

$30/mo 1GB 3G Unlimited Canada-wide talk | 11GB monthly data bonus

It’s worth noting that the bonus data is only available for new activations with autopsy. The bonus data includes an amount that’s tied to the auto-pay bonus. For example, the 40GB bonus includes a 10GB auto-pay bonus.

You can check out Chatr’s plans here.

MobileSyrup’s round-up of the best carrier Boxing Week deals can be found here. You can also find all of our Boxing Week carrier coverage here.