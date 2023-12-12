Virgin Plus Boxing Week deals are live now

Bell-owned Virgin Plus’ Boxing Week offers are live with deals and discounts on phones. We’ve compiled some of the best offers below.

Plans

We’ve already covered Virgin’s plans here, but as a recap, the provider has $34/30GB and $45/60GB 4G plan deals. However, these plans might not be available with every phone — those buying phones will have the following two options:

$60/mo 60GB 5G (speeds capped at up to 250Mbps, unlimited use at throttled speeds of up to 256Kbps)

$50/mo 60GB 4G (speeds capped at up to 150Mbps)

Both plans include a $5/mo credit for 24 months.

Phones

