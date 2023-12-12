Tesla’s Cybertruck features secret ‘wade mode’ that lets it drive through water

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced of someone driving a Cybertruck into the ocean and along a beach, following claims from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the EV is capable of operating “briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes and even seas that aren’t choppy.”

Now we have a clearer picture of why the electric truck is capable of withstanding brief aquatic adventures. According to an X post from Cybertruck owner @niccruzpatane (via Electrek), the Cyber truck features a setting called ‘Wade Mode’ that “pressurizes the battery pack” to “drive through water.”

This feature also raises the car’s height to keep more of its body out of the water.

This is sick. Cybertruck has a toggle for “Wade Mode” in the Off-Road Baja Settings “Raises ride height and pressurizes battery when driving through water. “ pic.twitter.com/siTMdJ8uvC — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) December 6, 2023

It remains unclear if the Cybertruck can really float like Musk claimed, especially given its warranty states otherwise (via Electrek). At one point, Tesla’s CEO even said the electric truck is capable of crossing the water between SpaceX’s Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, amounting to a distance of 360m.

In other Tesla-related news, a Cybertruck has been spotted in Quebec City and Montreal.

Via: Electrek