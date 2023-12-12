Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumoured to ditch 10x zoom lens

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch next month; however, the handset might feature a notable downgrade compared to last year’s model.

Tech leaker Revegnus indicates that previous rumours regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra sporting a 10-megapixel 10x zoom camera are incorrect. Instead of offering a 10x zoom, the handset will move to use a 5x zoom 50-megapixel telephoto and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto, alongside its 200-megapixel primary shooter and 12-megapixel ultra-wide.

This change makes the S24 Ultra more comparable to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 8 Pro, as both handsets also sport a 5x lens.

This is a huge change shift from the S23 Ultra that isn’t necessarily good. Without a 10x optical zoom, the handset will likely lose its ability to use 100x digital zoom. And while 100x zoom was barely serviceable, it made the S series unique, especially in Canada. Further, 10x optical zoom with the S22 Ultra is great, even at 10-megapixel quality.

The final version of the camera specifications for the S24 Ultra. – 200 MP main camera

– 12 MP ultra-wide camera

– 50 MP 5x telephoto camera

– 10 MP 3x telephoto camera

– 12 MP front camera This report from South Korea is incorrect. https://t.co/TOaX5tuY5T pic.twitter.com/8M1cgYq0Cs — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 12, 2023

Hopefully, Revegnus is wrong and Samsung still plans to incorporate the 10x zoom optical lens.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to launch in mid-January and is expected to focus on AI features.

Source: @Tech_Reve